NFL and ESPN reach deal framework for NFL network sale and media assets

+ ↺ − 16 px

The NFL has reached a nonbinding agreement with ESPN to transfer ownership of several major media properties, including NFL Network, NFL Fantasy, and the cable distribution rights to NFL RedZone. In return, the NFL will receive a 10% equity stake in ESPN. The deal, which still requires finalization, approval from league owners, and regulatory clearance, marks a major shift in the landscape of sports media partnerships.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell described the agreement as “timely and right,” noting ESPN’s strong position to grow and invest in the NFL Network’s future. Disney CEO Bob Iger said the acquisition would strengthen ESPN's new direct-to-consumer streaming service, which is set to launch by the end of September with a monthly price tag of $29.99, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

As part of the agreement, ESPN will take over full ownership and operation of NFL Network and include it in its streaming bundle. It will also assume cable and satellite distribution rights for NFL RedZone, although the NFL will retain production and digital rights. NFL Fantasy will be integrated with ESPN Fantasy, becoming the league’s official fantasy football platform.

The NFL will continue to own and manage its core digital platforms, including NFL Films, NFL+, NFL.com, team websites, the NFL Podcast Network, and its free ad-supported streaming channel. NFL Network will still broadcast seven games per season—four moved from ESPN and three others specially licensed—ensuring a consistent game presence.

This move also deepens strategic ties between the league and ESPN. Industry analysts estimate the NFL's new stake in ESPN to be worth up to $2.5 billion. Once the deal is finalized, ESPN’s ownership will be divided among Disney (72%), Hearst (18%), and the NFL (10%).

Hans Schroeder, the NFL’s executive vice president of media distribution, emphasized that the transaction aligns with the league’s ambitious revenue target of $25 billion by 2027. Goodell expressed confidence that ESPN will take the NFL Network “to another level,” while ESPN sources suggested that original programming could return to the network under its new leadership.

News.Az