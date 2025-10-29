Nigeria passes tougher law to combat wildlife trafficking

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nigeria’s Senate has approved a landmark bill imposing harsher penalties on wildlife traffickers, including fines of up to 12 million naira ($8,200) and prison terms of up to 10 years.

The Endangered Species Conservation and Protection Bill, which updates decades-old legislation, aims to crack down on the illegal trade in ivory, pangolin scales, and other endangered species. The bill strengthens enforcement by giving customs officers expanded powers to trace financial transactions and detain vessels or aircraft used in smuggling operations. Judges will also be able to fast-track wildlife trafficking cases and seize offenders’ assets, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Lawmakers say the new law will bring Nigeria in line with global conservation standards and allow the extradition of offenders. It also bans pollution of wildlife habitats and the consumption of endangered species.

“This is a huge win for Nigeria and shows our commitment to protecting our unique fauna and flora,” said Terseer Ugbor, the bill’s sponsor.

Conservationists hailed the move as a major step toward dismantling international smuggling networks that have turned Nigeria into a key transit hub for illegal wildlife trade. They are urging President Bola Tinubu to sign the bill before next month’s UN wildlife summit in Uzbekistan.

