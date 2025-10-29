US revokes visa of Nigerian Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has revoked the visa of Nigerian playwright and Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka, the first African to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1986.

At an event in Lagos, Soyinka humorously read aloud a notice from the U.S. consulate, dated October 23, instructing him to appear in person to have his visa canceled. “I like people who have a sense of humour,” he said, jokingly asking if anyone could go on his behalf, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The visa, issued during the Biden administration, was rescinded under President Donald Trump’s second term, amid a broader crackdown on visas for individuals deemed out of step with U.S. policy. Soyinka has been an outspoken critic of governments worldwide, including Trump, and has long championed free speech and human rights.

At 91, Soyinka has a prolific literary career spanning novels, poetry, plays, and essays, and has previously lectured in the U.S. while maintaining close ties with American academic institutions. He noted that the revocation would prevent him from attending literary and cultural events in the U.S.

Soyinka joins a list of high-profile figures, including Oscar Arias, whose U.S. visas were also canceled under similar circumstances. Human rights advocates have criticized these actions as punitive measures that threaten free expression and international collaboration.

Reflecting on the move, Soyinka said, “The revocation of one visa, 10 visas, a thousand visas will not affect the national interests of any astute leader.”

News.Az