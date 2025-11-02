Nine injured in shooting at teenage party in Ohio -VIDEO

The shooting at an Airbnb rental in Bath Township, Ohio, on Nov. 2, 2025. Credit : News 5 Cleveland

A shooting occurred at a teenage party in the northeastern Ohio town of Bath, in which nine people were injured, News.Az reports, citing the Associated Press agency.

"On Sunday, a shooting occurred in a large rented house where teenagers had gathered for a party, leaving nine people injured," the publication said.

"There is no information on the condition of the victims. At least one person's injuries may have been caused by a fall," said Police Chief Vito Sinopoli. The injured may include both minors and adults, he added.

The local FOX affiliate reported that at least one person was killed in the incident. Law enforcement has detained a suspect, but his identity has not been released.

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

