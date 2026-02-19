Nissan recalls 643,000 Rogue SUVs in the US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nissan is recalling nearly 643,000 Rogue SUVs in the United States over defects that could lead to loss of drive power, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Thursday.

According to the regulator, the Japanese automaker is carrying out two separate recalls affecting a total of 642,698 vehicles, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The first recall covers 318,781 Rogue SUVs due to potentially broken throttle body gears. The defect could interfere with engine performance and increase the risk of reduced vehicle power.

In a separate action, Nissan is recalling another 323,917 Rogue SUVs because of damaged engine bearings. The issue may cause hot oil to discharge, raising the risk of an engine fire as well as possible loss of drive power.

As a remedy, the NHTSA said dealers will reprogram the engine-control software and replace affected components when necessary.

News.Az