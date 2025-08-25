News.az
News
Nissan
Tag:
Nissan
China’s Chery to acquire Nissan's South Africa plant
23 Jan 2026-15:11
Nissan to slash production at Kyushu plant amid ongoing chip supply disruptions
18 Nov 2025-16:46
S&P cuts Nissan’s credit rating to BB- as profit pressures grow
14 Nov 2025-14:15
Nissan explores joint vehicle development with Honda in U.S., Nikkei reports
13 Nov 2025-17:36
Nissan to recall over 173,000 US vehicles over fuel pump issue
15 Oct 2025-11:30
Mercedes and Nissan involved in UK's 'Dieselgate' trial
13 Oct 2025-20:14
France reviews Nissan Europe’s supplier payments, requests detailed 2024 records
24 Sep 2025-11:59
China approves Nissan-Dongfeng joint venture
29 Aug 2025-11:22
Mercedes-Benz pension trust to sell $346 million stake in Nissan
25 Aug 2025-15:50
Nissan likely to sell HQ office to US investment fund
22 Aug 2025-11:01
