No threat to lives of Azerbaijani peacekeepers in Kabul – Defense Ministry

There is currently no tension in the sector of the Kabul International Airport, which is guarded and defended by Azerbaijani peacekeepers, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The ministry stressed that there is no threat to the lives of the Azerbaijani military personnel.

Despite the tense situation in the region, the 120-man peacekeeping unit of the Azerbaijan Army together with the Turkish troops continues to carry out its duties to ensure the security of the airport.

News.Az