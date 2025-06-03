North Face, Cartier hit by customer data breaches

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fashion brand The North Face and luxury jeweller Cartier have both revealed they experienced cyber attacks resulting in the theft of customer data.

North Face has emailed some customers saying it discovered a "small-scale" attack in April this year, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Cartier said "an unauthorized party gained temporary access to our system".

Both brands say data such as customers names and email addresses were taken, but financial information was not.

There has been a wave of cyber attacks on high-profile retailers in recent weeks, including Adidas, Victoria's Secret and Harrods.

Marks and Spencer (M&S) and the Co-op had their operations severely disrupted when they were targeted in April.

The UK's National Crime Agency has said catching the criminals responsible is their top priority.

