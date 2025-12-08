Norway commits $5.4M to aid Syria's humanitarian efforts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Norway announced on Monday a donation of 55 million Norwegian kroner ($5.4 million) to support humanitarian efforts in Syria over the next three years, coinciding with the first anniversary of the fall of Bashar Assad’s regime.

"One year after the fall of the Assad regime, millions of Syrians still face critical humanitarian needs. Norway is committing NOK 55 million (approx. USD 5.4 million) over the next three years to the Aid Fund for Syria, strengthening the work of local organisations on the ground," a Norwegian government statement said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Reminding that "more than half of the population" still depends on humanitarian assistance and most people lack reliable access to electricity and clean water, the government voiced support for the reconstruction of the country's electricity and health sectors, along with providing humanitarian aid.

"Local humanitarian actors know the conditions best. That is why I am pleased that Syria is now part of a pilot project exploring how Norwegian humanitarian assistance can strengthen locally led response, reconstruction, and development," International Development Minister Asmund Aukrust ​​​​​​​said.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa's transitional administration was formed in January.

