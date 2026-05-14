Nvidia’s Jensen Huang praises Trump-Xi 'wonderful relationship'

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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said he hopes US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will build on their “wonderful relationship” to improve ties between China and the United States, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Huang added that he hopes the meeting between the two leaders will be a success.

Huang’s late inclusion in the US delegation of top business leaders has fueled expectations of potential new chip-related deals between the two sides.

News.Az