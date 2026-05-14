Nvidia CEO's foundation buys $108 million of AI computing from CoreWeave, donates it to researchers

Nvidia CEO's foundation buys $108 million of AI computing from CoreWeave, donates it to researchers

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The foundation of Nvidia (NVDA.O), opens new tab CEO Jensen Huang and his wife, Lori, ​is buying computing time from CoreWeave (CRWV.O), opens new tab and ‌donating it to universities and other nonprofit institutes, according to a filing that valued the donation at $108.3 million so far.

According ​to a filing on Tuesday, the computing ​resources will be used for science and artificial ⁠intelligence research. Nvidia plans to offer free engineering ​services to some of the grant recipients, it said ​in the filing , News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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While the gift demonstrates Huang's largesse, it also represents another support measure from Nvidia to CoreWeave, a cloud computing ​company that specializes in AI applications.

Nvidia designs the ​graphics processing units, or GPUs, that CoreWeave offers customers. In ‌January, Nvidia ⁠invested $2 billion in CoreWeave to become, at the time, the company's second-largest shareholder.

Nvidia signed a $6.3 billion deal last year for cloud computing capacity with CoreWeave that ​guarantees the AI ​chip company ⁠will purchase any cloud capacity not sold to customers.

The chip giant has drawn ​scrutiny for investing billions of dollars into ​AI ⁠firms including ChatGPT maker OpenAI and neoclouds, raising investor concerns about potential circular financing.

CoreWeave raised the lower end ⁠of ​its capital spending forecast last ​week when it reported results, citing higher prices of components.

News.Az