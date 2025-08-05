OceanGate CEO ignored warnings before titan sub implosion, coast guard report finds

+ ↺ − 16 px

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush “completely ignored” key safety warnings and failed to act on critical data before the deadly implosion of the Titan submersible in June 2023, according to a newly released U.S. Coast Guard report.

Rush, who was among the five people killed during the vessel’s ill-fated dive to the Titanic wreck site, disregarded essential inspections, maintenance protocols, and expert advice, the report states. Investigators said the company lacked third-party oversight and had no sufficiently experienced staff overseeing the 2023 Titan operations, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“The lack of both third-party oversight and experienced OceanGate employees on staff during their 2023 Titan operations allowed OceanGate’s Chief Executive Officer to completely ignore vital inspections, data analyses, and preventative maintenance procedures, culminating in a catastrophic event,” the Coast Guard’s report concludes.

The Titan submersible imploded during a dive in the North Atlantic Ocean, killing all five people on board. The incident drew global attention and raised urgent questions about safety standards in deep-sea exploration.

The report is expected to prompt renewed calls for tighter regulation of private deep-sea missions.

News.Az