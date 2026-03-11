Yandex metrika counter

Nebius shares jump as Nvidia plans $2B investment

  • Economics
  • Share
Nebius shares jump as Nvidia plans $2B investment
Source: Shutterstock

Nvidia (NVDA) announced on Wednesday that it will invest $2 billion in artificial intelligence cloud company Nebius (NBIS), expanding the leading chipmaker’s growing portfolio of investments in AI-focused firms.

Following the announcement, U.S.-listed shares of Amsterdam-based Nebius surged nearly 10% in premarket trading, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The companies said the cloud firm ⁠would deploy more than 5 gigawatts of data center ​capacity by ​the ​end of 2030. ‌This represents power equivalent to the needs of more than 4 million U.S. households.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

"Nebius is building an AI cloud ‌designed for the ​agentic era," Nvidia ​CEO Jensen ​Huang said in ‌a statement, adding the ​partnership ​will scale the cloud firm to meet the surging ​global demand ‌for intelligence.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      