Nebius shares jump as Nvidia plans $2B investment

Following the announcement, U.S.-listed shares of Amsterdam-based Nebius surged nearly 10% in premarket trading, News.Az reports, citing Reuters .

The companies said the cloud firm ⁠would deploy more than 5 gigawatts of data center ​capacity by ​the ​end of 2030. ‌This represents power equivalent to the needs of more than 4 million U.S. households.

"Nebius is building an AI cloud ‌designed for the ​agentic era," Nvidia ​CEO Jensen ​Huang said in ‌a statement, adding the ​partnership ​will scale the cloud firm to meet the surging ​global demand ‌for intelligence.