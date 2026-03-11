Nebius shares jump as Nvidia plans $2B investment
Source: Shutterstock
Nvidia (NVDA) announced on Wednesday that it will invest $2 billion in artificial intelligence cloud company Nebius (NBIS), expanding the leading chipmaker’s growing portfolio of investments in AI-focused firms.
The companies said the cloud firm would deploy more than 5 gigawatts of data center capacity by the end of 2030. This represents power equivalent to the needs of more than 4 million U.S. households.
"Nebius is building an AI cloud designed for the agentic era," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in a statement, adding the partnership will scale the cloud firm to meet the surging global demand for intelligence.
