Official welcome ceremony held for Azerbaijani president in Tirana

An official welcome ceremony has been held for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the Palace of Brigades in Tirana, the capital of Albania, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for President Ilham Aliyev at the square decorated with the national flags of Azerbaijan and Albania.

President of the Republic of Albania Bajram Begaj welcomed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Azerbaijani President.

The state anthems of Azerbaijan and Albania were played.

The presidents reviewed the guard of honor.

Members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to President Bajram Begaj, while state and government officials of Albania were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev.

The heads of state posed for official photographs.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan signed the Honored Guests Book.

