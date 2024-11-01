One killed, two injured in Vancouver Mall shooting during Halloween event VIDEO

A shooting at Vancouver Mall resulted in one fatality and two injuries, according to police reports.

At least 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at the food court of #Vancouver Mall in Washington state, The mall was hosting a #HALOWEEN party when shooting started. #VancouverMall #Shooting #WashingtonState pic.twitter.com/UjLUgvtkG9 — News.Az (@news_az) November 1, 2024

At the time of the incident, a family-friendly Halloween event was taking place inside the mall. The injured individuals were located in the second-floor food court, as confirmed by audio dispatch, News.Az reports, citing US media. By 8:32 p.m.(local time), police said the danger had passed. “There is currently no active threat inside the mall,” Vancouver police wrote on X around that time.Police said any Halloween shoppers or revelers who sheltered in place immediately after the shooting could leave the mall through any exit, although police also set up a reunification area near Hobby Lobby.

News.Az