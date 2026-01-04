One person injured in gas station explosion near Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

An explosion occurred at a gas station in Abovyan, near Yerevan, on Sunday, leaving one person injured, News.Az informs, via Shamshyan.com.

Preliminary reports indicate the blast was caused when a station employee lit a cigarette. The injured worker was taken to the National Center of Burns in Yerevan in serious condition, and an investigation is underway.

