OPEC chief hails Azerbaijan as global center for constructive energy dialogue

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has emerged as a key platform for constructive dialogue on global energy issues, according to OPEC Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais in his message to participants of the upcoming 30th anniversary Baku Energy Forum.

Al-Ghais highlighted Azerbaijan's significant role in international energy processes, particularly at the UN Climate Change Conference COP29, News.Az reports, citing local media.

"Azerbaijan, an important participant in the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, has become a global center for constructive dialogue on key energy issues. This was clearly demonstrated at COP29 and will undoubtedly be emphasized again at the 30th Baku Energy Forum, which occupies an important place in the region's energy calendar," reads the message.

Supported by Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry and SOCAR, the Baku Energy Week is scheduled to take place in June this year.

News.Az