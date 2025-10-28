OpenAI offers free ChatGPT Go to Indian users for one year

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a major move to strengthen its footprint in India, OpenAI has announced that it will make ChatGPT Go free for all users in the country starting November 4.

ChatGPT Go, OpenAI’s mid-tier subscription plan for its AI chatbot, was first launched in India in August at Rs 399 per month. Designed as a bridge between the free tier and the premium ChatGPT Plus, it provides enhanced features such as higher message limits, increased daily image generation and uploads, and longer memory for personalized, context-aware responses, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The free access will last for one year, a direct response to aggressive user acquisition strategies by competitors. Recently, Google made its AI Pro membership (priced at Rs 19,500) free for students, while Perplexity, in partnership with Airtel, offered free access to its premium AI plan.

“Since launching ChatGPT Go in India a few months ago, the adoption and creativity we've seen from users has been inspiring,” said Nick Turley, Vice President and Head of ChatGPT. “Ahead of our first DevDay Exchange event in India, we're making ChatGPT Go freely available for a year to help more people across India access and benefit from advanced AI.”

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman highlighted that India is both the company’s second-largest market and its fastest-growing. Since the introduction of the paid ChatGPT Go tier, paid subscriptions in India have more than doubled, reflecting strong demand for advanced AI services. The Go plan now spans nearly 90 markets worldwide.

This move signals the intensifying battle for AI adoption in India, where tech giants are racing to attract millions of new users through free or discounted premium services.

News.Az