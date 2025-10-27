AMD stock nears record high as AI deals power record rally

+ ↺ − 16 px

AMD stock hovered around $253 per share on Monday, October 27, 2025, trading near their all-time high after a 6.5% surge last Friday.

The chipmaker’s stock remains roughly flat in early trading, holding onto year-to-date gains of about 90%, powered by a wave of artificial intelligence–related deals, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The rally has been driven by a flurry of high-profile AI partnerships. A major OpenAI chip supply deal on October 6 triggered a 34% single-day jump, while an Oracle Cloud GPU order on October 14 added more momentum. Most recently, news of an IBM quantum computing breakthrough using AMD chips lifted the stock another 7–8% on October 24, pushing it to fresh record highs.

Wall Street analysts are racing to adjust their forecasts upward. Bank of America raised its 12-month price target to $300, pointing to “positive announcements at the 2025 OCP Summit” that reinforce confidence in AMD’s next-generation AI hardware. HSBC followed with a target of $310, while Jefferies and Mizuho also lifted their projections into the high-$200s.

Dozens of analysts have upgraded AMD to a Buy rating, citing continued AI-driven momentum and strong market positioning. However, a handful of skeptics remain Neutral, setting more conservative price targets around $210 amid concerns of overvaluation and profit-taking.

