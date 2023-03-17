Yandex metrika counter

Opening of Zangazur corridor has great importance: Azerbaijani PM

  • Economics
  • Share
Opening of Zangazur corridor has great importance: Azerbaijani PM

The opening of the Zangazur corridor has great importance, said Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

The premier made the remarks while presenting the government’s report for 2022 at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis, News.Az reports.

Asadov noted that Azerbaijan is rapidly continuing work on the opening of the Zangazur corridor on its territory.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      