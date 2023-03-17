Opening of Zangazur corridor has great importance: Azerbaijani PM
The opening of the Zangazur corridor has great importance, said Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov.
The premier made the remarks while presenting the government’s report for 2022 at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis, News.Az reports.
Asadov noted that Azerbaijan is rapidly continuing work on the opening of the Zangazur corridor on its territory.