Opening of Zangazur corridor is a fundamental element of peace in region – Azerbaijani President

The resolution of the opening of the Zangazur corridor is one of the fundamental elements of future peace in the region,” Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed the 9th Global Baku Forum on "Challenges to the Global World Order" on Thursday, News.Az reports.

“If we are not given this access, it will be difficult to talk about peace. If this corridor is not opened, all efforts of Azerbaijan aimed at normal coexistence and normal neighborhood with Armenia will fail,” the head of the state said.

President Aliyev stressed that Azerbaijan has the right to demand the opening of the Zangazur corridor as Armenia signed a relevant statement.

