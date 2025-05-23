Opposition candidate holds lead ahead of S. Korea’s presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Opposition candidate Lee Jae-myung maintains a convincing lead among the contenders for South Korea’s June 3 snap presidential election, a poll showed Friday.

The Democratic Party (DP) candidate led the poll with 45%, a 6 percentage point decrease from last week, according to a Gallup Korea survey of 1,002 adults, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) trailed Lee with 36%.

Lee Jun-seok of the New Reform Party came in third with 10%.

Eight percent said they were undecided.

By party, the DP received 42% support, while the PPP secured 36%.

South Korea is set to hold a presidential election on June 3 after President Yoon Suk Yeol was removed from office on April 4 over his botched martial law bid in December.

News.Az