Opposition candidate holds lead ahead of S. Korea’s presidential election
Opposition candidate Lee Jae-myung maintains a convincing lead among the contenders for South Korea’s June 3 snap presidential election, a poll showed Friday.
The Democratic Party (DP) candidate led the poll with 45%, a 6 percentage point decrease from last week, according to a Gallup Korea survey of 1,002 adults, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) trailed Lee with 36%.
Lee Jun-seok of the New Reform Party came in third with 10%.
Eight percent said they were undecided.
By party, the DP received 42% support, while the PPP secured 36%.
South Korea is set to hold a presidential election on June 3 after President Yoon Suk Yeol was removed from office on April 4 over his botched martial law bid in December.