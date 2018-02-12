Opposition “Way Out” parliament faction: Armenia PM will have too much power

An unnecessary concentration of power in the hands of the prime minister is taking place in Armenia.

Nikol Pashinyan, head of the opposition “Way Out” Faction of the National Assembly of Armenia, expressed such a view at Monday’s parliamentary briefings, news.am reports.

As per Pashinyan, this situation may create very major political problems for Armenia and its future development.

“This is of great concern to me,” he added, in particular.

News.Az

