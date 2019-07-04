Organ donor sign-ups exceed 1.35m in China

+ ↺ − 16 px

The total number of registered organ donors in China exceeded 1.35 million as of June 15, with the majority of them young people under age 30, statistics released on Tuesday showed, China Daily reports.

By June 15, more than 24,000 people in China had donated a total number of 69,302 organs after death, said Zhao Hongtao, vice-president of the China Organ Transplantation Development Foundation.

Most of the donor registrations were made after 2014 following the establishment of a special online registration platform operated by the foundation.

The number of donors who registered online and through mobile phones exceeded 1 million as of Tuesday, according to the foundation.

Data showed those born after 1990 have become the majority of donors, accounting for 54 percent of the total, while those born after 1980 account for nearly 30 percent, Zhao said.

The number of organ donors in China has increased rapidly in recent years. Last year, 6,302 people donated organs after passing away, a rise of 22 percent on the previous year. About 20,200 transplant surgeries were completed last year, a rise of 21 percent year-on-year, according to the National Health Commission.

