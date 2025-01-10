Over 60 German universities leave social media platform X

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over 60 universities and higher education institutions in Germany have announced they will leave the social media platform X, citing its inability to support values such as diversity, freedom, and academic integrity, News.az reports citing foreign media .

In a joint statement, the universities condemned the platform for amplifying far-right populist content, calling it “unacceptable.”“This decision sends a clear signal in favor of fact-based communication and against anti-democratic forces,” the statement said.Achim Zolke, spokesperson at Dusseldorf’s Heinrich Heine University, which spearheaded the campaign, said more universities are joining the movement every hour.Silke Engel, spokesperson for the University of Potsdam, highlighted recent changes in the platform’s operation and functionality, criticizing its algorithm for interfering with the distribution of information and steering discussions.Engel also denounced the lack of oversight under the guise of free speech, saying it fosters hate speech, disinformation, and manipulation.Among the universities leaving X are Dusseldorf Heinrich Heine University, Freie Universitat Berlin, Humboldt University, Heidelberg University, Muenster University, RWTH Aachen University, the German Sport University Cologne, and the European University Viadrina Frankfurt (Oder).The move comes as Musk’s vocal endorsement of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, just weeks before next month’s snap German elections, has drawn condemnation from German leaders and accusations of election interference.Since Musk took over X and largely lifted its controls against disinformation and hate speech, the platform has seen a large exodus of users.

News.Az