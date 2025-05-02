Yandex metrika counter

Pakistan continues major military drills - VIDEO

Pakistan continues major military drills - VIDEO
Photo: ISPR

The Pakistan Army is currently conducting extensive war exercises aimed at showcasing its modern military capabilities and operational preparedness, according to security sources.

These exercises, underway at full capacity, involve the practical demonstration of advanced weaponry, including both light and heavy arms such as tanks, artillery, and infantry units, News.Az reports, citing Geo News.

Security officials have indicated that the primary objective of these drills is to ensure the Pakistan Army's capability to deliver a befitting and decisive response to any potential aggression, to defend the nation's borders.

Security sources affirmed that the Pakistan Army remains fully prepared to counter any hostile action and safeguard the country's territorial integrity.


