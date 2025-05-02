Pakistan continues major military drills - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Pakistan Army is currently conducting extensive war exercises aimed at showcasing its modern military capabilities and operational preparedness, according to security sources.

These exercises, underway at full capacity, involve the practical demonstration of advanced weaponry, including both light and heavy arms such as tanks, artillery, and infantry units, News.Az reports, citing Geo News.

Security officials have indicated that the primary objective of these drills is to ensure the Pakistan Army's capability to deliver a befitting and decisive response to any potential aggression, to defend the nation's borders.

Security sources affirmed that the Pakistan Army remains fully prepared to counter any hostile action and safeguard the country's territorial integrity.

#PakistanArmy conducts drills amid tensions with #India.



The Pakistan Army has conducted a massive military drill to showcase its military capabilities as part of its strategic planning amid ongoing regional tensions with India. The drills included demonstrations of advanced… pic.twitter.com/wy6kaUgdgn — News.Az (@news_az) May 2, 2025

News.Az