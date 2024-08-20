Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Shaheen-II ballistic missile - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan successfully conducted a training launch of the surface-to-surface ballistic missile Shaheen-II on Tuesday.

The training launch was aimed at training of troops, validating various technical parameters and performance evaluation of different sub-systems incorporated for improved accuracy and enhanced survivability, News.Az reports citing DND.The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that today’s training launch was witnessed by Senior Officers from Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of strategic organizations.The Director General Strategic Plans Division appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists who contributed towards this land mark achievement.President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, and Services Chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on this achievement.

News.Az