Pakistani PM honors Iranian martyrs during embassy visit

Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited the Iranian Embassy on Tuesday to extend his heartfelt condolences to the people and government of Iran.

The visit was a gesture of solidarity following the recent Israeli aggression against Iran, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

During his visit, the prime minister paid tribute to the resilience and courage of the Iranian nation in the face of the crisis, offering prayers for those who had embraced martyrdom and for the swift recovery of the injured.

He also signed the condolence book that had been opened by the Iranian mission to honor the martyrs and those wounded during the Israeli attacks.

Accompanying the prime minister were Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Senior Advisor to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, and the Foreign Secretary. The delegation was warmly received by Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghaddam and his senior colleagues.

Prime Minister Sharif assured the Iranian side of Pakistan’s unwavering support during this difficult time and conveyed his personal good wishes and respect to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Dr. Massoud Pezeshkian.

The visit highlighted Pakistan’s consistent commitment to supporting Iran in the wake of the recent conflict and reaffirmed the strong bonds of friendship and solidarity between the two nations.

News.Az