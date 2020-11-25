Pashinyan dismisses two deputy ministers
- 25 Nov 2020 21:53
Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan has signed decisions to dismiss two deputy ministers, according to the government website.
Accordingly, Deputy Minister of Economy Naira Margaryan has been relieved of her post.
Rafik Grigoryan has been dismissed as First Deputy Minister of Justice by the premier’s decision.
Over the past week, six ministers have resigned in the republic.