Penarth Rugby Club suffers devastating fire

Penarth Rugby Club said the community was “in a state of shock” after the blaze, which broke out in the early hours of the morning, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

“So many memories have been lost, but thankfully no one was hurt,” the club said in a social media post, thanking the fire and rescue service for its quick response and for saving the club’s “historic stand.”

Several nearby rugby clubs have offered their support as attention now shifts to rebuilding the facility, which is also shared by Penarth Cricket and Penarth Hockey.

Alison Jones, who lives just behind the rugby club, raised the alarm, when her husband woke up at 05:00 GMT and realised the clubhouse was on fire.

"Alistar and one of the coaches, Pete Botham, were first on the scene - and we called 999," she said.

"Four fire engines turned up within five minutes.

'Luckily, they managed to stop the fire before the historic stand burned down."

Mrs Jones said the saddest part was losing all the memorabilia, including old pictures and plaques dating back many decades.

The clubhouse had been due to host a number of events over the festive period which have had to be cancelled. Mrs Jones's son's birthday party, which was scheduled to take place in January, has also had to be rearranged.