+ ↺ − 16 px

Hong Kong police have arrested 13 people for suspected manslaughter as the death toll from the city’s worst fire in decades rises to 151. Authorities say substandard renovation materials, including non‑compliant mesh and flammable foam insulation, helped the blaze spread through seven tower blocks under refurbishment at the Wang Fuk Court estate. More than 40 people remain missing, with some bodies reduced to ash as residents attempted to escape through stairwells and rooftops.

Thousands have joined long lines to mourn the victims, including overseas domestic workers, while vigils are planned in several global cities. Over 1,100 displaced residents have been moved into temporary housing, and the government is offering emergency financial support, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The disaster has sparked public anger over ignored safety warnings and construction oversight failures. Beijing has warned it will clamp down on any attempts to use the tragedy for anti‑China protests as the search continues in the estate’s most badly damaged buildings.

News.Az