Philippines records first case of highly pathogenic avian flu strain

The Philippine Department of Agriculture's Bureau of Animal Industry on Wednesday said it confirmed the detection of the country's first case of "High Pathogenicity Avian Influenza Type A Subtype H5N9" in Camarines Sur province, southeast of Manila.

The bureau said in a statement that on April 30, its Animal Disease Diagnosis and Reference Laboratory reported positive results from duck samples collected during a routine surveillance, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"Subtype H5N9, while highly pathogenic in birds, poses low risk to humans based on current global assessments," the statement said.

Following the detection, the bureau said it promptly endorsed disease control measures to their regional office, including immediate quarantine, culling, surveillance, and coordination with local authorities.

It also notified the Department of Health to monitor any potential human exposure.

In coordination with local government units, the bureau said it will implement sustained disease control operations, including surveillance within 1 km and 7 km zones and thorough cleaning and disinfection of affected sites to prevent further spread.

