U.S. and Guatemala agree on anti-drug cooperation

U.S. and Guatemala agree on anti-drug cooperation

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Guatemala has agreed to work with the U.S. military in conducting operations against drug traffickers within its territory.

The agreement is part of a broader effort by the United States to persuade Latin American countries to agree to efforts against drug cartels within their borders, News.Az reports, citing Sweden Herald.

Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo agreed to the arrangement, according to sources, in a conversation with US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth last week, The New York Times reports.

Guatemala has formally requested "cooperation in operations led by Guatemalan security forces against drug trafficking organizations," Arévalo's office confirmed in a letter to Hegseth.

Ecuador agreed to a similar deal earlier this year.

News.Az