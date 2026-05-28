Trump issues warning to Oman over the Strait of Hormuz

Trump issues warning to Oman over the Strait of Hormuz

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U.S. President Donald Trump warned Oman against "interfering" in the Strait of Hormuz, threatening bombardment if it does.

The Strait of Hormuz should be open to all and the United States should "watch over" the traffic, Trump claimed during a meeting at the White House on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Sweden Herald.

Then came a warning to Oman, which Iranian media had claimed earlier in the day would handle shipping traffic in the strait together with Iran.

Oman should behave, just like everyone else; otherwise we will have to blow them up, the president said.

Oman is at least the 15th country that Trump has either threatened to attack, spoken openly about attacking, or actually attacked during his two terms in the White House, CNN notes.

News.Az