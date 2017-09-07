PKK attack in SE Turkey kills 2 utility workers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two utility workers were killed and three injured when PKK terrorists attacked a vehicle in the southeastern Hakkari province on Wednesday.

According to the Hakkari Governor's Office, the terrorist PKK carried out the attack in the village of Obasilar in the Yuksekova district on a vehicle used by electrical line maintenance workers, according to Anadolu Agency.

Three workers were also injured -- two seriously -- and were taken to Hakkari State Hospital.

After the attack, Turkish security forces launched an air operation to neutralize the terrorists.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- resumed its armed campaign in July 2015. Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of around 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians.

News.Az

News.Az