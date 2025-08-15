PM Modi promises ‘double Diwali’ with next-gen GST reforms

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised citizens a “double Diwali” this year, unveiling plans for next-generation Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms aimed at reducing the tax burden on everyday items.

Speaking from the Red Fort during the 79th Independence Day celebrations, Modi said the reforms — described as a gift ahead of the festival — would make daily-use goods cheaper and provide a major boost to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), News.Az reports, citing NDTV.

“This Diwali, I am going to make it a double Diwali for you. We are bringing next-generation GST reforms. This will substantially reduce the taxes on items for the common man,” he said, noting the new measures were prepared after reviewing the GST regime, introduced in 2017, and consulting states.

The Prime Minister also praised the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), calling it a global “wonder” and highlighting that India accounts for 50% of real-time transactions worldwide. He urged the country’s youth to innovate and ensure India remains self-reliant in technology and creativity.

News.Az