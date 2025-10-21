Police prevented possible mass shooting at Atlanta airport - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Police in Atlanta say they prevented a potential mass shooting at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after officers intercepted an armed man who had allegedly threatened to open fire inside the terminal.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the quick response of law enforcement — and a crucial warning from the suspect’s family — helped avert what could have been a deadly tragedy, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Twenty-seven or more lives could have been lost today,” Dickens said at a press conference.

The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Billy Joe Cagle from Cartersville, Georgia, was reportedly experiencing a mental health crisis. Authorities say Cagle livestreamed his intention to “shoot up” the airport before driving there Monday morning.

Officers say they found the semi-automatic weapon and ammunition in the backseat of a truck parked in front of the Atlanta airport's South Terminal. Courtesy of the Atlanta Police Department

According to Atlanta Police Chief Darren Schierbaum, Cartersville Police alerted Atlanta authorities after receiving the family’s call. Within minutes, officers located Cagle’s Chevrolet truck parked outside the South Terminal, where they discovered a Springfield AR-15 assault rifle and 27 rounds of ammunition inside.

Shortly after, two officers spotted Cagle walking inside the terminal. Investigators believe he was surveying the area before returning to his vehicle to retrieve the weapon. He was detained without incident less than 15 minutes after Atlanta Police received the warning.

“Today is how it should work — community, law enforcement, and dedicated officers trained to respond when their community needs them,” Schierbaum said.

Mayor Dickens also referenced recent incidents involving gun violence and mental health crises across the U.S., including a recent shooting at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta.

“We’re experiencing across the nation, and even in this city, where guns and mental health together can be deadly,” he said. “We’re thankful this crisis was averted today.”

Cagle faces multiple charges, including terroristic threats, criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

News.Az