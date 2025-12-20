Powerful Tokyo quake could leave 8.4M stranded, panel warns

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Japanese government panel has estimated that a powerful earthquake directly beneath Tokyo could leave as many as 8.4 million people stranded, unable to return to their homes.

The figure covers Tokyo and neighboring prefectures Kanagawa, Chiba, Saitama, and Ibaraki, with about 4.8 million people affected in Tokyo alone, News.Az reports, citing Japanese media.

The panel also warns that around 1.6 million people in the five prefectures could be unable to shelter at workplaces or schools due to damage, or because they are on the move. Up to 880,000 visitors from outside the greater Tokyo area, including foreign tourists and business travelers, may also be affected.

Officials cautioned that if everyone attempts to return home simultaneously, congestion could lead to falls and other emergencies, and pedestrians spilling onto roads could impede emergency vehicles.

University of Tokyo Professor Hiroi Yu emphasized that post-disaster movement is more difficult than most imagine. He advised people to stay in safe locations rather than rushing home immediately. Hiroi also stressed the importance of multiple systems to confirm safety, such as the Disaster Emergency Message Dial, which allows users to record and listen to short voice logs, and contacting relatives outside the disaster zone.

