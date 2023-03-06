President Ilham Aliyev: Agenda of Azerbaijan-Hungary relations has expanded

+ ↺ − 16 px

An agenda of the Azerbaijan-Hungary relations has expanded, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he received Minister for Economic Development of Hungary Márton Nagy, News.Az reports.

Recalling his last visit to Hungary, the head of state noted that this trip yielded good results. President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of Márton Nagy`s visit to Azerbaijan in terms of developing bilateral ties. The head of state said that the visit of the Hungarian Minister for Economic Development created good opportunity for defining the areas of future cooperation based on the agreements reached. Underlining that an agenda of the bilateral relations has expanded, the President of Azerbaijan pointed out that there are already good results in all areas.

News.Az