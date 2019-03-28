President Ilham Aliyev chairs meeting over fire in Baku mall

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has chaired a meeting over a fire that occurred in a shopping center in Nizami district, Baku.

President Ilham Aliyev addressed the meeting.

Then Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov, Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov, Minister of Internal Affairs Ramil Usubov, Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev and head of Nizami District Executive Authority Arif Gasimov delivered reports.

News.Az

