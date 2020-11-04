President Ilham Aliyev: I am sure that this conflict will not influence Azerbaijan’s relations with any country

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I don’t think that the conflict will create any complications with respect to our relations with our partners. With Italy we have special relations. We have signed a document which is called a Strategic Partnership document. And just before the pandemic I paid an official visit to Italy which was very successful and with very big plans I returned back home. I am sure we will implement those plans though pandemic interfered a little bit,” President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Italian La Repubblica newspaper.

“I think Italy for us is a major trading partner, because of oil supplies. And also soon we will celebrate the inauguration of TAP. Thus, Southern Gas Corridor will be completed. Plus, many Italian companies work successfully in Azerbaijan for many years. We are planning to invite more Italian companies as contractors. By the way, they have completed such important projects as petrochemicals here and together with President Mattarella we have been at the opening ceremony. Therefore, I am sure that this conflict will influence our relations neither with Italy nor with any other country. So, I am sure about that,” the head of state said.

