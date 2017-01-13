Prime minister: Armenian economy in a critical condition

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Armenian economy is in a critical condition."

Report informs citing the Armenian media that Armenian prime minister Karen Karapetyan told a news conference dedicated to 100-day work of the government.

"I have already stated that our economy is in critical condition. The situation still remains unchanged. But it doesn't mean that it is out of control," K.Karapetyan stressed.

He said that the government has presented amendments program.

He noted that it is impossible to change Armenia's "great economic system" in a day.

News.Az

