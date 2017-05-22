Yandex metrika counter

Procedure of driving license replacement for foreigners simplified in Azerbaijan

The Cabinet of Ministers has introduced changes into the decision on Regulations on the rules of taking exams to get a driving license to operate a transport means and issuance of a driving license.

According to Trend, the note in paragraph 3.10 of the decision has been removed. Under the previous version, earlier if a foreigner or a stateless person, having a permission for a temporary and permanent residence in Azerbaijan, apply for replacement of the driving license, they had to submit a notary translation of the driving license. This requirement was cancelled in line with the changes. 

