Procedure of driving license replacement for foreigners simplified in Azerbaijan

The Cabinet of Ministers has introduced changes into the decision on Regulations on the rules of taking exams to get a driving license to operate a transport means and issuance of a driving license.

According to Trend, the note in paragraph 3.10 of the decision has been removed. Under the previous version, earlier if a foreigner or a stateless person, having a permission for a temporary and permanent residence in Azerbaijan, apply for replacement of the driving license, they had to submit a notary translation of the driving license. This requirement was cancelled in line with the changes.

