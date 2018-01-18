Yandex metrika counter

Prostitution scandal at ministerial level in Armenia

  • World
  • Share
Prostitution scandal at ministerial level in Armenia

A scandal in a social network involving Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan has dealt a great blow on his influence.

According to Femida.az, from his Facebook page Vigen Sargsyan urged to join the initiative of collecting money for the treatment of a wounded soldier abroad. In a response to the call, an Armenian resident wondered if this call is a 'new method of prostitution' to which Vigen Sargsyan said 'you yourself are a prostitute'

The use of such statements by a leading official of Armenia's defense ministry exposes the whole ugliness of Sargsyan's government. None of the former defense ministers resorted to such statements. 

In short, though Sargsyan;s supporters claim that he is an exemplary person, reality is inescapable. It shows that Sargsyan's regime takes an unethical stance against public.

The begging of money for a soldier's treatment by a minister shows the overall level of the Armenian army.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      