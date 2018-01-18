Prostitution scandal at ministerial level in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A scandal in a social network involving Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan has dealt a great blow on his influence.

According to Femida.az, from his Facebook page Vigen Sargsyan urged to join the initiative of collecting money for the treatment of a wounded soldier abroad. In a response to the call, an Armenian resident wondered if this call is a 'new method of prostitution' to which Vigen Sargsyan said 'you yourself are a prostitute'

The use of such statements by a leading official of Armenia's defense ministry exposes the whole ugliness of Sargsyan's government. None of the former defense ministers resorted to such statements.

In short, though Sargsyan;s supporters claim that he is an exemplary person, reality is inescapable. It shows that Sargsyan's regime takes an unethical stance against public.

The begging of money for a soldier's treatment by a minister shows the overall level of the Armenian army.

