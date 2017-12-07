Protocol of 10th meeting of Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue signed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 10th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue held in Baku has ended.

Within the framework of military dialogue, working groups considered a wide range of issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey in military, military-technical, military-medical, military-educational, military-industrial and other spheres, as well as determined the main areas of activity for fulfilling the forthcoming tasks.

At the end, the protocol of the meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the General Staff of the Republic of Turkey were signed.

