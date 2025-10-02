Yandex metrika counter

Putin: Russia will never show weakness or indecisiveness

Photo / Alexander Kazakov, pool, AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin today vowed a "significant" response to "Europe's militarization" as he addressed a foreign policy forum in southern Russia.

Relations between Russia and the European Union spiralled downward after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine, leading the bloc to bolster its defence, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“We are closely monitoring the rising militarisation of Europe,” he told the forum’s audience.

“Retaliatory measures by Russia will not take long. The response to such threats will be very significant.

“Russia will never show weakness or indecisiveness,” Putin added.


