Lukashenko and Putin sign 5-year gas deal after talks

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin finalized a 5-year gas deal following lengthy talks at the Kremlin.

The meeting began with opening remarks to the press, after which the two leaders held closed-door discussions in several formats, including over breakfast, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In total, the talks lasted five hours and 22 minutes, during which they addressed a wide-ranging agenda covering both bilateral and international issues.

Lukashenko told reporters that the discussions included “serious and substantive” conversations on the conflict in Ukraine.

He said there were “good proposals on the table” aimed at resolving the conflict, noting that they were also presented to US President Donald Trump during the Alaska summit and later taken to Washington for review.

On energy, Lukashenko confirmed that Belarus and Russia had reached a deal on oil and gas supplies for a five-year period, replacing short-term yearly agreements.

“We agreed on oil -- we have serious agreements, there are no problems. We reached an agreement on gas. I think after this conversation, we will refine these issues. For a five-year period, practically,” he said.

The Belarusian leader also revealed that savings from the financing of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant could allow the country to build another power unit.

“We’ve saved a fair amount of money. We can build an entire power unit using the savings from the first loan,” he said. He noted that the possibility of constructing another plant or unit was also tied to supplying electricity to western Russia and other regions.

“If a decision is made, we will immediately begin building a new power unit or a new station if there is a need in western Russia and the liberated regions,” he added.

For his part, Putin emphasized that financing such projects would not be an obstacle.

“If there is a consumer who will take electricity and pay the required tariff, it is not a problem at all,” he said. The Russian leader praised Belarus as a “serious partner” in the field of nuclear energy, recalling that its specialists are now involved in Rosatom projects abroad.

Both leaders underlined that nuclear energy would contribute to long-term economic growth and the development of new sectors, including electric transport, electric heating for residential areas, artificial intelligence, and data centers.

Putin also described Belarus as a reliable economic partner, citing a trade turnover of more than $50 billion and pointing to active cooperation in all sectors.

“The situation with economic cooperation between the two countries is very good,” he said, highlighting joint work on ensuring the security of the Union State.

