Putin says Slovakia and Fico ready to broker Ukraine talks

Vladimir Putin stated on Thursday that Russia was open to a Slovakian proposal to host peace talks with Ukraine aimed at ending the war, which began in its current form with Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Putin hosted Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico for unannounced talks on Sunday, with Fico saying he made the visit because of Ukraine's unwillingness to extend Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine when the current contract expires at the end of the year.Putin said on Russian television on Thursday that Fico had told him during the visit that Slovakian authorities "would be happy to provide their own country as a platform for negotiations.""We are not opposed, if it comes to that," he said. "Why not? Since Slovakia takes such a neutral position."Ukraine's government did not immediately respond.

