Qatar offers to mediate in US-Iran nuclear talks

Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Wednesday that his country is working to revive US-Iran nuclear negotiations, which were stalled by a war in June. He also emphasized that Iran's stability is crucial for regional security.

“We are trying to engage with the United States and with the Iranians to make sure that the talks come back on track between the two countries, because I believe once we have the talks started, we can achieve an agreement,” Al Thani said at an event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations think tank in New York, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“We can achieve a deal that will be better for everyone. For us in the region, for Iran, and for the United States,” Al Thani said. “Iran is my neighbor... for me, the stability of Iran is key. It’s not a luxury... it’s very important.”

Qatar is separated from Iran's coast by about 120 miles across the Persian Gulf and shares ownership of the world's largest natural gas field, South Pars/North Dome.

"Iran has the right to develop their peaceful nuclear program for power generation or whatever within international law," Al Thani said, adding that there is need for a renewed diplomacy toward a nuclear-free Middle East.

Washington under US President Donald Trump has demanded Tehran quit all uranium enrichment but Iran has balked, saying its pursuit of peaceful nuclear technology is an international right.

In September Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei reportedly sought Qatari mediation to facilitate talks with the West and avert UN sanctions over Tehran’s nuclear program. Those efforts stalled after an Israeli airstrike in Doha shortly after which targeted Hamas leaders based in Qatar.

Iran sought the aid of Qatari leader Emir Tamim bin Hamad to mediate between Tehran and Western powers to avert the reimposition of UN sanctions under the so-called “snapback” mechanism.

Tehran continues to grapple with the aftermath of a punishing 12-day war in June against Israel and the United States and the the reimposition last month of UN sanctions triggered by Britain, France and the United Kingdom.

Weeks after the Israeli airstrike on Qatar, President Trump facilitated Israel's apology to Doha, paving the way for Qatar to help broker the first phase of a US-led Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on October 8 which currently holds.

News.Az