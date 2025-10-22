Türkiye, Qatar strengthen ties with key deals, joint declaration

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye and Qatar signed multiple agreements and a joint declaration on Wednesday during the 11th Meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee in Doha.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

The two leaders also held one-on-one and inter-delegation talks at the Emir’s Diwan before the agreements were finalized. Among the key agreements signed were the “Joint Declaration on the 11th Meeting of the High Strategic Committee” and several memoranda of understanding covering strategic development planning, trade, and defense industry cooperation.

The agreements were signed by top officials from both countries, including Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, and Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Following his official visit to Qatar, President Erdogan and his delegation departed for Oman, marking the final stop of his three-day Gulf tour.

